URBANA — Alta Sharon Santrock (Twiggy), 76, of Urbana passed away at 5:32 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
There will be no services at this time.
Sharon was born Sept. 1, 1944, to Donald and Janette (Boatman) Coon. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two brothers and five sisters.
Sharon married Ronald Eugene Santrock on Nov. 13, 1979, in Rantoul; he passed away on Oct. 31, 2017.
She is survived by two sons, Brian (Lisa A.) Wells of Tolono and Ronald (Lisa G.) Wells of Urbana; her sister, Ellen (Richard) Webb of Urbana; three granddaughters, Melissa, Maranda and Kylie; one grandson, Brian (Zach); and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.