FARMER CITY — Altha M. Flanagan, 96, of Farmer City, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Pastor Tyler Hari officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Altha was born March 21, 1923, in Sano, Ky., a daughter of Ray and Ella Gosser Shepherd. She married Arlee Flanagan on Nov. 7, 1938, in Jamestown, Ky. He passed away on Feb. 21, 2009.
Altha is survived by her daughter, Myrna (Carl) Swallow of Le Roy; four grandchildren, Dave (Carol) Swallow, Dan Swallow, Chris (Randy) Dean and Ted (Lorraine) Duggins; 10 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Frances McDonald of Cincinnati.
Altha was preceded in death by her husband, Arlee Flanagan; parents, Ray and Ella Shepherd; daughter, Diana Foster; grandson, Tim Duggins; three brothers; and one sister.
Altha baked wedding cakes in her home for several years.