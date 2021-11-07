CHAMPAIGN — Alton Brown, 77, of Champaign departed from this life on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Celebration of of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at New Life Church of Faith, 1409 W. Dublin St., Urbana. Officiant will be Pastor Thomas W. Miller. Visitation will began at 10 a.m. at the church.
Alton was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Vance, Miss., to the late Annie Mae Brown and Roy Lee Brown Sr. He came to Champaign at 13 years old and returned to Mississippi for a short time. He then came back and became a permanent resident of Champaign.
Alton worked at J.M. Jones for many years unloading semitrailers. Later in his life, he became a cook at a local steakhouse for a period of time. Following that, he traveled back and forth from Champaign to Chicago working construction.
He was a faithful husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin and grandfather. He was a hard-working, God-fearing, no-nonsense kind of man that would help anyone in need.
He was a wonderful father who showed unconditional love to his children and grandchildren and adored the ground his mother walked on. He was a father and friend to many.
He loved to cook, eat vanilla ice cream and laugh and was always dressed to impress. He loved nice things and most often you would find him driving around town in many of his fancy cars.
He leaves cherishing him with loving memories three children, Jacqueline Du Shawn Davis, Shenna Yvette Crosby and Pierre Crosby; three grandchildren, Lisa Dashay Crosby, Kaylon Doby and Gabriel Doby Alessandra; and nine siblings, Charles Brown of Michigan, Essie McCurry of Tennessee, Joanne Brown of New York, Emmie Duckworth of Texas and Richard Brown, Addie Abernathy, Linda Ruth Turnbull, Minnie Bond, and Lucy Mae Brown, all of Illinois.
Alton wil be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of Life Services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services 1203 N. Market St, Champaign.