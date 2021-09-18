Listen to this article

URBANA — Alura L. Yarber, 43, of Urbana died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home.

