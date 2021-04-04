GEORGETOWN — Alva Haden Montgomery Jr., 86, of Georgetown, formerly of Potomac, passed away Wednesday (March 31, 2021) at home.
Alva was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Danville to Alva H. Montgomery Sr. and Hazel E. (Gutterridge) Montgomery. Alva married Christine Craycraft on Aug. 28, 1982, in Catlin; she survives.
Other survivors include his daughter, Megan Elizabeth Montgomery of Georgetown; twin sons, Michael Haden (Gabi) of Danville and Matthew Gregory (Amanda) Montgomery of Junction City, Kan.; and seven grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew, Adam, Lucas, Hannah, Asher and Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Hazel Elizabeth.
Alva was a breeder and exhibitor of Hampshire hogs for more than 50 years and longtime grain farmer in the Potomac area. He was a life member of Hampshire Swine Registry and the Illinois Hampshire Breeders Association, serving as past secretary-treasurer and president and as a director of Land of Lincoln Purebred Livestock Breeders Association for many years.
In 1967, he hosted a Hampshire Dinner and Field Day at his Centennial farm with more than 800 Hampshire enthusiasts in attendance from 10 states and two foreign countries.
Alva was involved in many civic organizations, including life member and past president of the Vermilion County Museum Society, past member of the Danville Salvation Army Advisory Board, first president and member of Bluegrass Fire Protection District, life member of Danville Noon Kiwanis Club and life member of the Danville Art League, as well as being an active member in the Masonic Fraternity for many years.
Alva’s current memberships included life member and past master of Pleasant View Lodge 782, A.F. & A.M., life member of Danville Scottish Rite Bodies, past most wise master of the George E. Burow Chapter of Rose Croix, 33-degree honorary member of Scottish Rite Supreme Council, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, and past patron of Hope Chapter 104 Order of the Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Pleasant View Masonic Lodge, Bismarck. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Pleasant View Masonic Lodge, 4 Meyers St., Bismarck.
Memorials in Alva’s name may be made to the Vermilion County Museum Society. The family has entrusted Watson Cremation & Funeral Services, Danville, to assist with arrangements.
