HOMER — Alvena N. Mott, 99, of Homer passed away at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13, 2021) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting her family.
Mrs. Mott was born July 8, 1922, in DeWitt County, a daughter to Jesse and Georgia Schnout Cooper. She married Merle Mott on Feb. 29, 1960, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2020.
Surviving are her daughter, Ginger Gwen (Mike) Wahl of Minnesota; grandchildren, Jeffery (Val), Jodi (Paul) and Gabe (Tammy); and many, many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Dale, Gilbert, Randy and Clifford; a daughter Norma; and a grandson, Kenny.
