RANTOUL — Alvie Bemount Sr., 87, of Rantoul passed away at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Mr. Bemount was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in Mahomet, the son of James and Violet (Campbell) Bemount. He married Donna Sharp, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 5, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Alvie Bemount Jr. of Kentucky and Scott Bemount of Rantoul; one sister, Florence McGufee; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Bemount; two sons, Delmar Bemount and Edgar Bemount; four sisters, Catherine Kizer, Alice Loveless, Sarah Bemount and Clara Bemount; two brothers, William Bemount and Robert Bemount; and four half sisters and five half brothers.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul, with Pastor Terry Cooper officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded by Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.