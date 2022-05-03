URBANA — Alvin “Al” H. Ackerman, 90, of Urbana passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home in Urbana.
Al was born March 17, 1932, in Champaign County, a son of Harm and Minnie (Aden) Ackerman. He married Verna (Ihnen) Ackerman on Nov. 7, 1954, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She preceded him in death Oct. 24, 2018.
Al was a Korean War veteran. He trained in the military police camp and then spent 16 months in railway security in South Korea. He was a lifelong member of the VFW and American Legion.
After returning home, Al worked as a carpenter for Estes Construction Co. in Rantoul for three years, then as a foreman for Hudson Construction and Huron Development in Rantoul for nine years, then as general foreman for English Bros. of Champaign for 20 years before retiring. He was an honorary member of Carpenter and Joiners of America for over 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed drawing up floor plans for new homes. Al also farmed part time his entire life.
Al and his wife, Verna, loved playing golf. They moved to Florida and enjoyed the sport year-round for 21 years. They were married 63 years when his wife passed.
Al was preceded in death by his wife; their son, Gary; his parents; his brother, Merl; and his sister, Evelyn.
Al is survived by two children, Rick (Annette) Ackerman of Urbana and Connie Wolken (Jeff Dore) of North Venice, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Ackerman of Edwardsville, Kelly (Kenny) Carter of St. Joseph, Brooke Wolken (Jacob Herbert) of Paxton and Stephanie (Jason) Maier of Thomasboro; and seven great-grandchildren, Maddux, Payton, Lillian, Avery, Gunner, Emma and Jaxon.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Prince of Peace Luteran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph, with funeral services immediately following. Burial will be in Beckman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.