BLANCHARD, Okla. — Alvin E. Brock, 78, formerly of Dewey, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Blanchard, Okla.
Alvin was born on Jan. 26, 1942, to Ray and Dorothy Brock, one of three sons who grew up on their farm in rural Champaign. Alvin attended school in Fisher, where he was active in 4-H and FFA and played basketball. He graduated from Fisher High School in 1960, then attended Illinois State University with the intention of being an ag teacher. Alvin met his first wife, Ruth Rainford, while attending ISU, and they were married shortly after graduating in 1964.
Alvin’s oldest brother, Curtis, died in 1967, which led to Alvin returning to the family farm. He and Ruth welcomed two children, Michael (1967) and Susan (1969). Throughout his years of farming, Alvin pursued his love of horses through quarter-horse racing, first as an owner and later as a trainer and breeder. He was known for his beautiful singing voice, which he shared for years singing in the choir at Mount Vernon Church, where he attended for most of his adult life. He was also a member of the Illini Statesmen Barbershop Choir, and he sang at countless weddings, funerals and other occasions, often accompanying himself on his 12-string guitar.
After Alvin and Ruth divorced in 2006, he moved to Oklahoma, where he met his second wife, Janet Arms. They were married in February 2008 and settled on property near Blanchard. They enjoyed being in each other’s company, traveling, tending their animals and gardening, as well as having their extensive families out to “the ranch” for gatherings and holidays.
Alvin was preceded in death by his older brother, mother and father.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; brother, Lyle; daughter, Susan, and her family; son, Michael; and numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren and grandchildren.
Please send memorials to Mount Vernon Church, 2201 County Road 900 East, Champaign, IL 61821.