CHAMPAIGN — Heaven gained a beautiful angel, while Earth lost a vibrant soul, with the unexpected passing of Alyson “Aly” Cortney McDuffy, 30, of Champaign on Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at 12:42 a.m.
Alyson was born in Champaign on Sept. 20, 1988, to Kenny and Gwen (Lewis) McDuffy of Pesotum.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Andrea Flenniken of Pesotum and Kelly (Josh) Vail of Villa Grove; maternal grandmothers, Betty Sue Lewis of St. Joseph and Elisabethe (Roy) Walton of Highland, Ark.; and her precious nieces and nephews, Alexis Benskin, Raegen and Heath Stringer and Ethan and Adalyn Vail.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Jackie McDuffy, Richard “Jack” Lewis and Jim Rexrode.
Alyson graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 2006. She obtained a cosmetology license at Midwest College of Cosmetology, Normal, in 2007. After working several years as a cosmetologist, Alyson attended Parkland College and completed the radiologic technology degree program in 2017. She was currently employed at the Carle Heart and Vascular Institute in Interventional Radiology, while continuing her cosmetology career. She also volunteered as a co-leader for her youngest niece’s Daisy Girl Scout troop.
Alyson was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, adored cats, enjoyed traveling and was a fashion enthusiast. She was devoted to her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews, who were her pride and joy.
The family invites you to celebrate her life with them at her visitation services Sunday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorial contributions can be made to an educational fund established in memory of Alyson for her nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.