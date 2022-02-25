CHAMPAIGN — Amanda Lou Houser, 64, of Champaign departed this life at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, 2/22/2022, at her home, with her dear friend Becky Venable at her side. She fought a courageous battle against cancer for four years.
Amanda was born May 18, 1957, in Champaign to Air Force Master Sgt. Robert and Hazel (Stone) Horner. In 1966, her family relocated from Rantoul to Champaign. She graduated from Centennial High School in 1974.
Amanda enjoyed a long career as an Administrative Secretary in the Undergraduate Programs Office in the Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering at the University of Illinois. She retired on Feb. 28, 2007, after 30 years of service, but remained engaged in the Department for another eight years on a part-time basis. She cherished her department and the wonderful friendships made over the years with students, staff and faculty members, many of whom became lifelong friends. She also served as the Executive Secretary of the UI chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi from 2007 to 2018.
Amanda married the love of her life, Roger Lyle Houser, on April 26, 2003, in Champaign. They enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and traveling across the great U.S. in their travel trailer. She traveled to 40 states in her lifetime and was hoping to make it to all 50. Sadly, Roger passed away on June 16, 2020, before they could complete this quest together.
She was a proud finisher of the 2015 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon 5K. Amanda enjoyed spending time with her Red Hat sisters.
She is survived by her brother, Gene Horner (Barb) of St. Joseph; and two nieces, Rebekah Dodds (Josh) and their children, Judah, Jonah and Aurora of Champaign, and Jess Horner and her husband Colin Rogers of Lebanon, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents; and a nephew, Adam Jacob Horner.
She was blessed with many wonderful best friends over the years — you know who you are!
Per Amanda’s wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please consider memorials to the James E. Peters Fellowship and Scholarship Fund in care of the UI Foundation (Fund #773153), to benefit students in the Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering (uif.uillinois.edu/give).
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.