URBANA — Amanda Jean Ochs, 41, of Denver/Lakewood, Colo., passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 11:07 p.m. due to a single-car accident.
A celebration of life will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Riggs Beer Company, 1901 S. High Cross Road, Urbana, IL 61802.
Surviving are her parents, Carol and Rick Hannah of rural Urbana and Paul and Sydney Ochs of Watertown, Conn. Amanda is also survived by one brother, Adam J. Ochs, his wife, Sarah, and three sons, Maverick, Murphy and Mackenneth Ochs, of St. Charles.
Other surviving relatives are Jim and Helen Davison, Katie and Shannon Patterson, Jamie and Nikki Davison, Stacey Davison; Sue Clover, Myndi Brown, Brad and Pam Brown; and Leo Ochs and Judy Waite, Michael Ochs, Aaron and Trischa Heitman-Ochs, William Kielhorn and numerous cousins.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Davison and John and Oliva Ochs; Aunt Dorothy and Uncle William Kielhorn; Uncle Edwin Ochs; and a cousin, Andy Davison.
Amanda excelled in high school at University Laboratory High School, Urbana, graduating in 1999. She attended the University of Illinois, Urbana campus, as a chancellor’s scholar. She took time away from school, moving to Boulder, Colo., and later pursued her degree at Colorado University, graduating with honors in English, literature, women’s studies and biology.
Amanda loved cooking and was a chef at various Boulder/Denver restaurants, including the Brown Palace. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and spending time with her many friends. She also advocated for the underprivileged.
To make a donation in memory of Amanda to benefit the University of Illinois Laboratory High School, please visit uni.illinois.edu/give-uni, or you may also send a check, made payable to the University of Illinois Foundation, to P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673-4500. Please note your gift is to be made in memory of Amanda Ochs to benefit Uni High.