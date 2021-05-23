RANTOUL — Amanda Kay Roberts, 36, of Rantoul passed away Monday (May 17, 2021).
Amanda was born April 15, 1985, a daughter of Winfred and Cathy Roberts, and they survive.
She is also survived by three daughters, Jasmine, Diamond and LaNiesha, all of Rantoul. Amanda is also survived by two sisters, Joni and Kelly Roberts of Rantoul, and a brother, Michael Roberts of Champaign. Also two nieces, Isabella of Rantoul and Precious of Champaign, and a nephew, Lucas of Rantoul.
Amanda loved her family and her cat, Georgie, her tattoos and mermaids. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Amanda’s name.