CHAMPAIGN — Amanda Kay Sluga Shay, 36, of Champaign passed peacefully among family at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. after a courageous seven-month battle with leukemia.
Amanda was born May 14, 1984, in Peoria, the daughter of James and Melody (Spurlock) Sluga of Elmwood. They survive, along with her brother, Douglas Sluga of Elmwood.
Amanda married Bryan Shay of Delavan on Oct. 1, 2005. Bryan and Amanda shared three beautiful daughters, Ella (13), Ava (11) and Sophia (8). They later divorced but remained a family.
Joel Schneider flew into Amanda’s life in 2016 with his two beautiful daughters, Tegan (10) and Rylee (8). Joel helped Amanda overcome her fear of flying, and together they set out to see the world. Never a dull or quiet moment with him at her side to the very, very end.
Amanda was fierce. Her spirit and tenacity guided every part of her life: her girls, her work, her love of her family, her protection of them, her desires for them, her goals and dreams for them. Amanda loved and lived as passionately as her spirit allowed. There is a huge gap and empty space where Amanda’s laughter, comments, smile and spirit once danced.
Amanda is survived by her parents; brother; and beautiful, blended family, Bryan and their three girls, Ella, Ava and Sophia; Joel and his two girls, Tegan and Rylee; and all of the rest of us who love and will miss her dearly.
Our family wishes to thank all the untold heroes. Those who donated bone marrow, platelets, plasma and blood — the precious cells that gave Amanda the life necessary to carry on and fight this battle until the end; the entire medical team at Barnes Jewish Hospital who provided their expertise and compassion; and our extended families who gave us the strength and courage to endure.
Memorials for Amanda are encouraged by the way of becoming a donor. You may become a bone marrow donor with Be The Match organization. You may donate platelets, plasma and blood through your local American Red Cross. We encourage consideration of donating your newborn’s umbilical cord, which can save the life of another. A GoFundMe has been set up for Bryan Shay and their girls.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.