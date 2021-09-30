DANVILLE — Our precious Amber Lee’ Shell (Ba-Ba) McCullough went to be with our Lord and savior on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Oct. 16, 1987, in Danville, to Tommie and Twana McCullough. During her life on Earth, she touched so many lives. Her glamorous smile lit up like a ray of sunshine. Amber was adored by many people. She enjoyed spending time with her two children, family and friends.
Amber attended Danville schools and graduated from Danville High School. At Danville High School, Amber participated in many activities like volleyball, basketball and the Pompettes. After high school graduation, Amber attended DACC and ITT Tech Institute.
Amber accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of Carter Metropolitan C.M.E. Church, where she served on the usher board, choir, drill team/praise team and Steward Board. Amber also liked to attend Mt. Olive Church.
Amber worked for various jobs for Kelly Health Home Care. Taking care of people was her passion. Amber loved to cook, take pictures, have fun and plan trips with her family.
Amber leaves to cherish her memories her parents; fiance, Jesse McGrown Sr.; two beautiful children, Jesse Jr. and Aubrielle; two special children, Jazel and Jessiah McGrown; four sisters, Danisha (Antonio) Ruff of Georgia and Katrina Shaw, Thomasina King and ChanTeze McCullough, all of Danville; nieces, JoTaizia Johson, Trentaia Johnson, Gha’Miyah Clark, Jhemeiyah Clark, Den’naiziah King, Kanye Shaw and Emmari Wright; nephews, Trenton Johnson Jr., Demontrea Smith, Gamal Clark Jr., Eddie Wright Jr. and Donnie Jr.; a great-niece, Remedy Butler; great-nephews, J’Cieon, Trenton and Ra’sahd; aunts, Gloria Cooper, Lisa (Samuel) Johnson, Melvina Shaw, Brenda Shaw, Sandra (Thomas) Goings, Valerie (Timothy) Leek, Denise McCullough and Tassie (Mark) Young; uncles, Charles (Wendy) Hargrove, Willie (Joann) Morris, Phillip (Rosiland) Shaw, Patrick Shaw, Ralph Morris, William (Melody) Shaw, Carl (Caroyln) Shaw, Travis (Shawna) McCullough, the Rev. Frank (MaryAnn) McCullough, Edward (Phearn) Butler and Carl McCullough Sr.; two godsisters, Yolanda Reed and Brytney Harrier; and three special cousins, Kyesha Shaw, Joanna Hillsman and Latia Shaw.
She also leaves behind her best friends, Lucy Evans, Javonda McGrown, Lorraine McGrown, Ashley Collins and Lo Anglemeyer.
Amber was proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Earlie Shaw Sr.; paternal grandparents, Frank and Bernice McCullough Sr.; two great-nephews, Mason and Messiah; cousins, J.R. McCullough, Charles Fontleroy, Larry Carter Jr., TeBreon McCullough and Shannta Brigham; uncles, Steven Shaw and Anthony Shaw Sr.; and one aunt, Sonia Hillsman.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Friday, Oct. 1, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Eulogist will be the Rev. Frank J. McCullough. A visitation will commence at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow after at Sanhill Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.
Condolences may be left at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.