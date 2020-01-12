SIDNEY — Ambrocio (Frank) Rodriguez, 81, of Sidney passed this life Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of Guillermo and Carmen Rodriguez and brother to Amelia, Aden, Guillermo, Adolpho, Daniel and David.
Frank was a truly kind and gentle man whose heart knew no greater joy than time spent with his family.
He was the cherished husband of 51 years to Betty Venturi Rodriguez; loving father to Deborah (Von) Young, Jeff Richards, Connie Rodriguez and Juli (Roger) Lamm; and beloved grandpa, papaw and grandpoppy to his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was especially blessed by special friends Tammy and Bill Painter, Gene and Shirley Ethridge and John Bear.
He owned and operated Rodriguez Auto Center in Danville for many years.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.