URBANA — Amy Cafin, 61, of Urbana passed away Wednesday (March 31, 2021) at Hilltop Skilled Nursing Facility, Mattoon.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1959, in Champaign, the daughter of Paul and Irene Riggle.
Amy enjoyed camping, cookouts, crocheting, shopping at Gordyville and spending time with her family and friends. She was a graduate of Urbana High School and worked as a bus monitor for 16 years at First Student in Urbana and Rantoul.
She is survived by her loving husband, Russell; son, Tyler; and siblings, Susan Walker, Vicki Thomas, Julie Rainey, Wayne Berry, Bill Berry, Melvin Griffen and Jan Griffen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bill Hawn; and sister, Robin Riggle.
A funeral service will be held for Amy on Thursday, April 8, at noon with a visitation held prior from 10 a.m. to noon at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. She will be interred at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.