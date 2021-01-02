CHAMPAIGN — Amy Henderson, 65, of Champaign passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on March 9, 1955, in Terre Haute, Ind.
She is survived by her mother, Sandra Henderson, and significant other, Eugene Sanders.
She was a graduate of Champaign Central High School and was employed with USPS, where she retired after 28 years. Amy was an animal lover and loved her rescue dog, Mimi. She will be remembered as a loving, caring person and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and brother, Jeffrey.
Memorial donations may be made in Amy’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with her arrangements. Per Amy’s wishes, there will be no services.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.