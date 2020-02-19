CHAMPAIGN — Amy L. Robertson, 97, of Champaign passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020).
She was born Feb. 8, 1923, in Cerro Gordo, a daughter of John and Juanita Young. They preceded her in death, as well as her son, Glen Robertson, and one granddaughter, Christina.
Amy served as a U.S. Navy nurse during World War II and, during her service, met and married her husband, Joe H. Robertson.
She is survived by her two daughters, Roxy Drews and Linda Kelley, both of Champaign; Linda's children, Brad McWethy, Tracy McWethy and Keri LaCrone; five other grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Mittendorf-Calvert Funeral Home is handling arrangements.