CHAMPAIGN — Amy Marie Schaefer-Love, 53, of Champaign passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Amy was born on May 19, 1968, to Virginia Anne (Skelton) and Richard E. Schaefer. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard, in 1998. Instrumental to her upbringing was her stepfather, Wayne G. Weber.
Amy is survived by her mother and stepfather, Virginia Anne (Skelton) and Wayne Weber of Champaign; children, Nathaniel Love, now of Arizona, and Haley Love of Champaign; granddaughter, Hazel Grove of Champaign; and siblings, Susanne Schaefer Wilson, Rick Schaefer and Sarah Weber Rogers.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Owen’s Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, on Monday, Sept. 20. Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 405 W. Clark St., Champaign, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family directly or Holy Cross Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.