DES PLAINES — An Luu, age 81, longtime resident of Champaign and recently of Des Plaines, passed away on Thursday (Jan 23, 2020).
He was the beloved husband of Mai; loving dad of Paul (Diem-My), Sam (Quynh) and Binh (Ruth) Luu; cherished grandfather of Alia, Kai, Orin, Hero and Chi; and friend, uncle and cousin to many.
Friends and family will gather at the Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 W. Belmont Ave , Franklin Park, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. A short program will follow from 3:30 until 4 p.m.
Memorials in his name may be made to the Dementia Society of America (https://dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate). For additional information, we invite you to call Asian Funeral Services at 773-505-3874.