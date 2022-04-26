PAXTON — Andrea C. Washington, 68, of Paxton, formerly of Dallas, Texas, died at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at IU Health University Hospital.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. Way, Champaign. Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.