CHAMPAIGN — Andrea (Andy) Gunn Harrington passed away Wednesday (May 12, 2021) at home following a brief illness.
Andy was born April 2, 1933, in Chicago, to Horace and Pearl Gunn. After growing up in Danville and attending the University of Illinois, she married Thomas E. Harrington Sr. on Aug. 21, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas E. Harrington Sr., on Aug. 8, 2012.
She married Richard (Dick) M. Noel on March 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of Champaign; brother, Walter Gunn (Nancy) of South Bend, Ind.; and sister, Molly Gunn (Pat Messore) of Gulfport, Fla.
Dick and Andy’s wedding in 2019 brought both families together for the celebration. This loving relationship was far too short, but it provided each much fun and happiness. At their wedding, Dick’s grandson, Vince, was seated next to Andy’s granddaughter, Amelia. Amelia and Vince began a relationship that ended up in marriage. After the couple's daughter, Sally, was born, Dick and Andy had the unique experience of sharing a great-granddaughter together.
She is also survived by her sons, Tom Jr. (Barb), Dan (Marianne), Tim (Kris) and Steve (Lee) Harrington; and grandchildren, Patrick Harrington (Natalie), Elizabeth Bowman (Jordan), Thomas Harrington III, Andrew Harrington (Emily), Danielle Bender (Ryan), Jack Harrington, Blakely Harrington, Kassie Jones, Joe Harrington, Richard Harrington (fiancée Bailey Kroppman), Kyler Jones, Genevieve Harrington (fiancé Ben Ely), Amelia Noel (Vince), Michael Harrington, Katherine Harrington and Hannah Jane Harrington.
Also surviving are great-grandchildren Fletcher Harrington, Carter Bender, Andrea (AJ) Wellman, Nolan Harrington, Molly Bender, Olivia Harrington, Catalina Harrington, Beckham Bowman, Sally Noel and George Bender.
Andy’s family and faith were central focuses of her life. She enjoyed time with her large family whenever possible, and she was proud of their many accomplishments. These successes, whether big or small, became points of both pride and joy.
Her faith was also a mainstay in her life. She was a founding member of Champaign’s St. Matthew Catholic Church and an initial supporter of The High School of St. Thomas More. She was made a Dame of St. Gregory for her work with the high school. She was also privileged to have a personal meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. She regularly attended her Bible study group, and she benefited from their prayers during her illness.
She closely followed the Cubs and Fighting Illini. In addition to her honeymoon in 1954 at Wrigley Field, the entire family celebrated Tom and Andy’s 50th wedding anniversary there.
After raising her sons, she co-owned and operated the local women’s clothing store, Pappagallo. She always joked that her profits could mostly be seen in her own closet!
Her bridge groups in Champaign and Delray Beach, Fla., provided wonderful times with many friends. She was especially proud of being the Delray Beach Club bridge champion in 2014.
Andy was a proud member of the Delta Gamma sorority and stayed involved as an alumna for many years. She was also very interested in her family lineage. Her research discovered she was a descendant of a patriot of the American Revolution, which allowed her to join the Daughters of the American Revolution organization.
Andy’s sons would like to thank Dick for his tireless support and care of Andy. More thanks goes to Carle Hospice and At Home with Clark Lindsey.
The matriarch and pillar of our family will forever be remembered for both her unwavering strength and unconditional love. She taught each and every one of us so much just by being herself.
Memorials in her name can be made to The High School of St. Thomas More, 3901 N. Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61822, or Cunningham Children’s Home, 1301 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802.
There will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 17.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.