SAVOY — Andrew “Drew” James Adams, 18, of Champaign died on Saturday (May 30, 2020) in Tomahawk, Wis.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother and father, Prudence and Harold; his sisters, Ruby and Sophia; his maternal great-grandfather, Carlos Adkins; paternal grandfather, James Adams, and maternal grandmother, Connie Thomas; his aunts, Lisa (John) Eilermann and Brenda (Dan) Wilcox; his uncles, Leo Lynn (Sheila) Adams and Arnold (Alicia) Adams; 10 cousins; and many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Alliester Adkins; paternal grandmother, Hannah Adams; and maternal grandfather, John Miller.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. We ask everyone to wear a mask. If you do not have one, some will be available at the church. Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6. The service will be private due to COVID restrictions but will be live-streamed at www.champaignfaith.org and on the Faith United Methodist Church Facebook page. The service will also be live-streamed on a video screen at Spalding Park for classmates and friends who would like to watch the service together.
A private burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, where he will be in close proximity to State Farm Center, Memorial Stadium and Illinois Field, home to his favorite Illini teams.
Donations in Drew’s name can be made to the Carle Food Allergy Education Program via the Carle Philanthropy page at carle.org/give or to Faith United Methodist Church for funding the endowment for their Youth Appalachian Service Project Mission Team.
Drew was born on Sept. 7, 2001, in Bloomington, Ill., to Prudence and Harold Adams. As a kid, Drew loved Bob the Builder, Spider-Man, chocolate milk, Pop-Tarts and Oreos. He attended Barkstall Elementary as a child and later Franklin Middle School.
Drew was a 2020 graduate of Champaign Central High School. This fall, Drew was enrolled in the Parkland Pathway Program, where he was going to major in agribusiness, markets and management.
During his four years at Central, he was a three-year varsity letter winner in both football and baseball. He was a Senior Scholar-Athlete Award winner, 2019 Central Football Piranha Award (leading tackler) winner, 2019 Big 12 All-Conference defensive back and was invited to play in 30th annual Order of the Eastern Star of Illinois All-Star football game. He was proud to represent the Central Maroons on the field and was known to be a team-first player.
Growing up, Drew was always into sports, both playing them and watching them. He was a St. Louis Cardinals and Rams fan and of course a die-hard Illini fan. He could often be found at Illini sporting events with his family and friends.
Drew was also an active member of Faith United Methodist Church. He spent the last three years volunteering on the church’s Appalachian Service Project mission team. He looked forward to their annual mission trip.
Drew was affectionately known as “PopTart” among family and friends. He was an avid shoe collector and video gamer. He had an infectious smile and loved having fun. He always wanted to live his best life and look good while doing it! He was funny, kind, confident, hardworking and warm. To know him was to love him.
It is evident by the memorials that have been placed at Spalding Field, Tommy Stewart and McKinley Field that Drew is loved by so many. As deeply as he was loved, so did he love. He loved his mother, who was his biggest advocate and No. 1 cheerleader, and his father, who was his lifelong time coach and supporter.
He also loved his sisters. He played the role of their protector. They will tell you he was hard on them, but only because he wanted them to be the best they could be. He loved and was loved by his dogs, Graycie, Mabel and Broty; he loved to cuddle with them.
And finally, he loved his friends, particularly his boys. If you saw one of the boys somewhere, they were all probably close by. From the beginning to the end, his loyalty to friends was and never will be questioned. He said it best during his recent virtual graduation: “Shoutout my day one homies since Barkstall. I love y’all.”
He will forever be missed. #poptart #SkittlesGang #LLDrew
