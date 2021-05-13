SAN DIEGO — Andrew David Cotner, 51, of Champaign passed away at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in San Diego after a long and tenacious battle with both cancer and polycystic kidney disease.
Andrew was born Sept. 6, 1969, in Belvidere, the son of David and Trudi Cotner.
Andrew is survived by his brother, John of Petersburg; two sisters, Caroline Griffith of Merritt Island, Fla., and Christina Selvig of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his stepfather, Phil Klein of Danville; stepmother, Peggy Cotner of Merritt Island, Fla.; stepbrother, Phil Klein Jr. of Sycamore; two nephews, Cael Cotner of Petersburg and Ethan Griffith of Merritt Island; and two nieces, Mackenzie Cotner of Petersburg and Aubrey Griffith of Merritt Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Andrew started high school in Decatur at Eisenhower High School before the family moved to Champaign prior to the beginning of his sophomore year. Andrew graduated from Centennial High School in 1987, where he lettered in football and baseball.
A standout in baseball, Andrew graduated with school records at Centennial for career pitching wins (18), career strikeouts (195), single-season strikeouts (105) and single-season earned run average (0.81).
He received a full scholarship to the University of Illinois. He attended the UI for one semester and transferred to Parkland College, where he pitched for the Cobras in the spring of 1988.
His mother, Trudi Klein, was ill (with cancer), and he transferred to Richland Community College in Decatur in the fall of 1988 to be closer to her. She died at age 42 in the fall of 1988.
Andrew remained at Richland the remainder of the school year but did not pitch in the spring and used it as a redshirt year.
In the fall of 1989, he enrolled at Brevard (Fla.) Community College, which was ranked fifth nationally among junior colleges.
He had a 5-1 pitching record in the spring of 1990. That earned him a scholarship to Illinois State University, where he enrolled in the fall of 1990.
The 6-foot, 190-pound left-hander pitched for the ISU Redbirds as a junior in 1991.
He had a team-high 14 games started. He struck out 58 batters in 76 2/3 innings. He was second on the team in both innings pitched and strikeouts.
He was drafted by the New York Mets in the 20th round in the spring of 1991.
He pitched in 42 games (mostly in relief) in parts of three minor league seasons with the Mets, averaging more than one strikeout per inning.
In the minors, Andrew struck out 70 batters in 63 innings. He had an 8-3 career minor league record with a career 3.14 ERA.
A torn labrum — followed by two surgeries — ended his career in the Mets’ organization.
After his professional baseball career ended, Andrew went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in kinesiology in 1996 and received his master’s in sports management from the University of Illinois in 1998. While at Illinois, he served as a graduate assistant in baseball in 1997.
After getting his master’s degree, he had an internship with the Arizona Diamondbacks and was subsequently hired by the Houston Astros, where he was the assistant to baseball operations and video coordinator in 2000. In 2001, he was the southwest scouting supervisor for the organization.
While working in the baseball operations department in Houston, he implemented the first digital video coaching system for the Major League club.
Andrew was the Astros’ scouting supervisor, responsible for San Diego, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. He identified, scouted and made recommendations to the Major League club regarding all potential Major League talent in those areas. His recommendations included dollar value for players, signability, current and future performance evaluations and medical and personal backgrounds. He negotiated contracts on behalf of the Major League club.
Since returning to the Champaign-Urbana area, he was a prominent player for the Buckley Dutch Masters, an entry in the amateur Eastern Illinois Baseball League. Andrew mostly played center field. For the past six years, he had served as the E.I. League president.
Andrew was an assistant baseball coach at Parkland in 2016 and 2017 and was the pitching coach for the Normal Cornbelters in 2016 and 2017. He coached various youth travel teams in the area and also tutored many aspiring players, both hitters and pitchers.
In January 2020, he started a job with the Ventura (Calif.) College Pirates as an assistant baseball coach. That season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Andrew was selected for enshrinement to the Centennial High School Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020, but he asked for a delayed induction because the ceremony in Champaign was scheduled for the first weekend of the Ventura baseball season.
Andrew was to be included in the Centennial Class of 2021 induction, but the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic forced that ceremony to be shifted from January 2021 to a date still to be determined during the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Instead, Centennial held a special induction ceremony for Andrew — whose condition had worsened in recent months — on March 21, 2021, when he received his plaque in an event attended by 50 friends and family members.
A memorial service for Andrew will be held Saturday, June 5, in the Champaign area. Details have not yet been finalized.