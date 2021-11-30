MONTICELLO — Andrew (Jack) Brewer, 91, passed away Friday (Nov. 26, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Arcola on Feb. 24, 1930, to Anne Brewer. Jack grew up in Camargo and graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1949. Soon after, he joined the Army, going to Korea, and received a Purple Heart. After service, he attended Illinois Commercial College, then graduated from Danville Utterback Brown Business College in 1955, where he met his wife, Louise Knight. They married Dec. 11, 1955.
He worked for Illinois Power Company, Champaign, for 13 years before moving to Monticello to become city inspector until retiring after 20 years.
He always attended his children's and grandchildren’s events. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and going to coffee with his friends and co-workers.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Brewer of Monticello; sons, Terry Brewer of Tuscola, Dale (Mary) Brewer of DeLand and Greg Brewer of Bement; special cousin, Kathryn Jones of Kankakee; granddaughters, Rachael Brewer of Champaign and Courtney Brewer of Newman; four stepgrandchildren, Tim (Amy) Grasela and Emily Sayyae, both of Michigan, Suzanne (Cara) Ward of DeLand and Misty (Henry) Vasser of Champaign; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandsons; one niece; and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather (Claire Snyder); brother, Arnold Brewer; one niece; and one nephew.
He requested no service be held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.