THOMASBORO — Andrew M. Swaim, 35, of Thomasboro passed away at 7:22 a.m. Monday (April 25, 2022) at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room, Urbana.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Private family burial will be in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Andrew M. Swaim Memorial Fund in c/o the State Bank of Bement.
Andrew was born on March 6, 1987, at Grand Forks A.F.B, N.D., a son of Michael and B. Karlene Ensign Swaim, and they survive in Ankeny, Iowa. He married Crystal Burch on Sept. 13, 2014, in Bement, and she survives in Thomasboro.
Also surviving are three children, Taylor Swaim (mother Ashley Blickenstaff), Leigha Dunn and Keaton Dunn; as well as his maternal grandmother, Betty A. Ensign; and paternal grandfather, Frank Swaim.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Swaim; maternal grandfather, David Ensign; and paternal grandmother, Violet Swaim.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Andrew M. Swaim.