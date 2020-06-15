SADORUS — Andrew Ray Neal, 96, of Sadorus passed away at 4:40 p.m. Saturday (June 13, 2020) at C-U Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
Private graveside services will be held at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew was born in Marion County on Sept. 30, 1923, the son of Roy Elmer and Delta Mulvany Neal. He married Geneva Jamison on Oct. 14, 1941. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2001.
He worked in farming all his life. He served in the U.S. Army in Japan and the Philippines during World War II. He was of the Baptist faith.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Lois and Evelyn, his parents, one sister and four brothers.
Surviving are three daughters, Helen, Linda and Mary, all of Sadorus.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
