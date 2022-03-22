HOOPESTON — Andrew John “Andy” Newman, 59, of Hoopeston passed away at 8:55 a.m. Friday (March 18, 2022) at home.
He was born Sept. 19, 1962, in Danville, the son of Cyril T. “Mike” and Carol M. (Curry) Newman. He married Ginger M. Doyle on April 5, 1997, in Hoopeston.
She preceded him in death on April 23, 2015.
He is survived by one daughter, Morgan Newman of Dacula, Ga.; two sons, Michael Newman of Hoopeston and Nathan (Jessica) Alliss of Rankin; three sisters, Chris Newman of Hoopeston, Teri (Joe) Gaffney of Hoopeston and Marti Newman of Dacula; one brother, Greg (LuAnn) Newman of Catlin; five grandchildren, Travis Goodnight, Konner, Natalie and Scotty Alliss and Clayton Hawthorne; four nephews, Ryan (Kate) Newman, Carl (Allie) Newman, Eric (Patty) Gaffney and Jeff (Amanda) Gaffney; and his lifelong best friend, Eric McMillan.
In addition to his wife, Ginger, he was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; one infant daughter; his mother-in-law, Glenda Miller; brother-in-law, Scott Doyle; and two nephews, Nick and Zeb Doyle.
Andy began his work career while in middle school, doing home delivery weekdays of the Chronicle-Herald. He then worked for Tom Maire at Sav-A-Lot. He was a 1980 graduate of Hoopeston-East Lynn High School. After finishing his schooling at DACC, Andy worked for Dave Magee in trucking. He then worked as a transportation coordinator for over 20 years and was currently in that position for Fresh Thyme Market in Bolingbrook. He was a member of Hoopeston United Methodist Church. Andy enjoyed watching NASCAR races and was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams included the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bulls. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, grilling and trying new restaurants.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 25, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at noon Friday, March 25, at the funeral home with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorial donations may be made to the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center, 806 N. Logan Ave., Danville, IL 61832. Donations may also be made to the Crohn's Foundation, National Headquarters, 733 Third Ave., Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017, in memory of Andy’s wife, Ginger. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Andy’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.