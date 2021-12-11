Andrew Nowak Dec 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSSVILLE — Andrew Nowak, 72, of Rossville, formerly of Chicago, died at 12:20 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9, 2021) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos