CHAMPAIGN — Andrew Michael Palencia, 44, died Thursday (March 31, 2022) at home with his loving family at his bedside.
He was born Oct. 18, 1977, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, to Elaine Fowler Palencia and Michael Palencia-Roth.
Andrew matriculated through several special-ed programs in the Champaign school district and Champaign Park District. During one summer, he accidentally won the 25-yard dash in the Special Olympics while evading his caregiver. Andrew graduated from the special-ed program at Urbana High School in 1999 and then began attending the day program at Developmental Services Center, where he was also, for a time, a member of the Prompting Theater. His most memorable role was as the wind, “wh!” Although he came home every weekend, Andrew lived at the Hartle Group Home in Urbana and enjoyed a measure of independence.
Andrew’s love of movies began with seeing "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" in 1983, and for years, his family would take him to the movies every Saturday. Andrew also loved dressing up and going to live musicals at Parkland or the Assembly Hall. Always the discriminating viewer, Andrew would wheel out of WWII movies and post-2000 musicals, and he wouldn’t let his sister watch TV unless he agreed on her viewing selection. Naturally, this drove her crazy, but she’d give anything to watch the Disney channel with him for one more afternoon.
Andrew looked forward to every holiday (though Halloween probably ranked as his favorite) and to eating out around Champaign. Some of his favorite eating spots include Monical’s Pizza, El Toro, Chinatown Buffet and Buffalo Wild Wings. On weekends, Andrew would ask to take car rides, stay up to watch Saturday Night Live, and look at the Sunday newspaper ads and any magazines about cooking, movies or superheroes. Ornery and loving to the end, Andrew had strong opinions, which he was never shy about making known with a unique vocabulary of made-up sounds, a quick smile, a grunt, a shout of joy or a well-placed donkey kick. He loved whoopee cushions, Halloween costumes, fedoras and all things Batman-related.
He is survived by his parents, Elaine and Michael; sister, Rachel (Jeff) Harper; nephews, Michael, Jack and Charlie; and aunt, Susi (Chris) Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rubye and Nolan Flower; and paternal grandparents, Campo Elias and Shirley Palencia.
We would like to thank Andrew’s many friends at DSC and the people he really liked. You know who you are.
Arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Developmental Services Center, 1304 W. Bradley, Champaign, IL 61821. In his memory, Andrew would want you to watch at least one Ghostbusters movie and go out for Chinese food. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.