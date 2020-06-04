URBANA — Andrew Paul Ferrell, 28, of Champaign passed away on Saturday (May 30, 2020).
A visitation will be held at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign.
Andrew was born on March 12, 1992, in Urbana, to parents Libby Carr and Chuck Ferrell. Andrew attended Rantoul High School and graduated from Paris High School in Paris, Ill. He went on to achieve his associate degree at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute, Ind.
Andrew worked at Frito-Lay Co. in the sales department for nearly five years. His favorite hobbies included hunting, cars, motorcycles and really anything with an engine. He also loved being with his friends and spending time with his dog Beaucephus, or Beau for short.
Andrew was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign. Andrew was an unwavering patriot who will be remembered as a fun, loving and humorous son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend.
Survivors include his parents, Libby (Paul) Carr and Chuck (Margret) Ferrell; his siblings, Lindie (Kurt) Kiser, Brennen Ferrell and Austin, Brian and Mallory Carr; his Uncle Damon and Aunt Abby Skube, his Uncle Cory and Aunt Amy Koker, his Uncle Scott and Aunt Mel Moore, his Uncle Matt and Aunt Starla Carr, and his Aunt Sis; his nephew, Luke; his nieces, Emery ’’June” and Ava Kiser; his grandparents, Eric and Paula Auth, Buck Ferrell and Gay Tipsord; his several cousins; and his girlfriend, Taylor Tyner.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul ‘’Poppy” Reynolds.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when things open up.
Online condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.