CHAMPAIGN — Andrew Washington Jr., 69, of Champaign, affectionately known by family and friends as “Memphis,” passed away peacefully on Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1601 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with services following at 10 a.m. Final interment for the Army veteran will be at noon Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Danville National Cemetery. Officiant will be Pastor Ervin Williams. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.