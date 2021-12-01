HOMER — Andy Davison, 46, of Homer passed away at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. Darla Holden will officiate. Burial will be in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Andy was born Nov. 19, 1975, in Urbana, the son of James and Helen (Wolf) Davison. He married Stacey McGarigle on Sept. 19, 1998, in Sidney. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Kenzie Davison and Noah Davison at home; parents of Homer; brother, Jamie (Nikki) Davison of Homer; sister, Katie (Shannon) Patterson of Homer; several nieces and nephews, Cody, Kane, Keagan, Clair, Jaden, Rylie, Hannah, Luke and Eli; and his faithful Lab, Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Doris Wolf and Kenneth and Mary Davison.
Andy was a union electrician for 27 years in Local 601. He worked for Davis Electrical for 17 years.
He enjoyed sitting in the garage listening to loud music, collecting guns, cooking and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
The family request everyone wear casual attire to the services.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.