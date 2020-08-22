CHAMPAIGN — W. Andrew “Andy” Harner passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 16, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Earlier in the year, his cancer returned, and he was undergoing treatment at the time of his death.
Andy was born in Carbondale on June 30, 1953, the eldest child of William E. Harner and E. Joyce “Isbell” Harner. He attended Mahomet-Seymour High School, where he lettered in football and track. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Illinois, earning a BLS in 1975. While attending the UI, he began his career at the telephone company for whom he would work for over 30 years, starting as a second-generation operator before moving up the corporate ladder.
On June 24, 1978, he married Peggy L. (Leverton) Harner. Their union lasted until her death in 1994.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother who was still born.
He is survived by his son, J. William A. of Chicago, and sister, Anne of Normal.
Andy had a lifelong love of both racing and history. He enjoyed open-wheel racing from his younger days watching Can Am racing at mid-Ohio to today’s F1 and IndyCar. He spent many hours researching his genealogy and family history and visiting every site his ancestors fought at in the Civil War. He was also a lifetime fan of all things Fighting Illini.
In his retirement, which he enjoyed to its fullest, he was the unofficial president of the Sandstone Social Club and was blessed to be surrounded by and enjoy the company of so many great friends and neighbors.
In accordance with his well-documented wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be no services. His remains will be buried in Griffith Cemetery, Brownstown, next to those of his parents and numerous other ancestors.
He was known for his wit and sense of humor. Instead of memorials, he requested that those so inclined to have a beverage in his honor at their favorite “watering hole.”
The family wishes to thank the care providers at Carle and the members of the SSC for all of their care and support.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).