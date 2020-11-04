NEWMAN — Angela Kay Eastin, 61, of Newman passed away at 11:57 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) at the Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Wesley Chapel Church, Newman. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery. Pastor Justin Smith will officiate.
Angela was born on March 7, 1959, in Tuscola, a daughter of Jack and Shirley (Clem) Emberton. She married Steven Eastin on July 15, 1977.
Surviving are her twin daughters, Sabrina (Kent) Kibler of Newman and Stacey (Brad) Luth of Hume; four grandchildren, Colby and Kelsey Luth and John and Clay Kibler; mother, Shirley Emberton of Newman; sisters, Teresa (Sam) Hawkins of Newman, Marsha (Jeff) Holmes of Oreana, Rhonda McDowell and Jeff Gumbel of Champaign, Brenda (Aaron) Dunn of Monticello and Chad Emberton of Emden; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Emberton, and husband, Steve Eastin.
Angela was a talented seamstress and could often be found behind her sewing machine making clothes for her daughters or altering a prom dress for a niece. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; it was not uncommon to find a grandchild at her side when she was at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Newman.