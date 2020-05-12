ARCOLA — Angela Renee Little, 53, of Arcola passed away at 1:35 a.m. Saturday (May 9, 2020), surrounded by loved ones.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date when it is appropriate and safe for ALL who loved Angie to properly honor her beautiful life. Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola, will be handling the arrangements.
Angie was born on Feb. 5, 1967, in Tuscola, the daughter of Byron and Chlora (Chapman) Little.
Survivors include her loving children, Brandon Hobgood of Tampa, Fla., Justin Hobgood of Arcola and Morgan Hobgood of Urbana; parents, Byron and Chlora Little of Arcola; siblings, Darrell Little of Roanoke, Va., and Michele Lindenmeyer and her husband Mitch of Champaign; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom loved and adored her dearly.
Angie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Earl and Mary Chapman, and her paternal grandparents, John and Vivian Little.
Angie graduated from Arcola High School, where she was a standout athlete and a fierce competitor in every aspect of her life. She went on to graduate from Illinois State University, earning a degree in biology and chemistry.
Angie worked as a chemist for numerous food and environmental labs in Michigan, St. Louis and Decatur, and most recently served as a quality assurance manager at KIK Custom Products in Tilton.
Her children are very special, as Angie’s No. 1 priority was being a devoted mother. Everything she did was selfless and for the benefit of others. She was an advocate for nature and the environment.
Exercise, healthy eating and being spiritually connected were her passions and how she lived her life. Her mission of love and light was shared as she was a member of the First Christian Church of Arcola, where she served as an elder.
Angie was a beautiful person with a bright shining light who had a vision of the world that brought happiness, peace and joy to anyone she knew. She was, and will continue to be, an inspiration to many.
Memorials can be made to the Douglas County Relay for Life or to Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center.
The many acts of kindness shown by friends and loved ones are very much appreciated.
