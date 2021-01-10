DANVILLE — Angela M. Musgrove, 59, of Danville passed away in the early morning of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Angie was born May 6, 1961, in Danville, the daughter of Clarence (Shag) and Ann Shadley.
Surviving Angie are her husband, Robert; her daughters, Sister Maria Belen, SCTJM, and Emily Graham (Brad); her siblings, Jeff Shadley, Chris Shadley (Terry) and Annette Wiesemann (Dave); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Russell Shadley; and her sister, Teresa (Shadley) Howland.
Angie attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and South View Junior High and graduated from Danville High School in the class of 1979. She graduated from Danville Area Community College, then completed her formal education at Illinois State University, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education. She worked hard to pay for her education and persevered to reach her goal, an attribute that she held throughout her life.
She met her husband, Robert, when she needed a ride back to campus. Robert said that was the best hour-and-a-half drive he ever had. They were married on April 28, 1990, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Danville, with Father John Henderson officiating.
Angie dearly loved the kids in her preschool. Parents were at ease in leaving their children to her care. Angie loved being a mother. Her love and devotion to family was unmatched. She always was more concerned with the well being of others above her own needs and wants.
She valiantly beat back cancer for 13 years. The family sends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Jomel Labayog and his staff as well as the OSF Hospice team for all of their exceptional care and love. They were considered a part of the family.
Even to the end of her days, she was concerned that her caregiving team would not get enough to eat or time to sleep, even though she was in discomfort herself. She persevered through her illness and, when the time arrived, she told the family that she was ready and content. She showed her family how to approach death with strength and dignity. She is greatly missed, but her laugh and smile lives on in the memories of her family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Holy Family Church, 444 E. Main St. Danville, with burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Those who plan to attend are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials in Angie’s name may be sent to the OSF Cancer Center of Danville or Holy Family Parish.
Please join Angie’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.