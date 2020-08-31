WATSEKA — Angela Lynn Rutledge, 72, of Watseka passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka.
She was born Sept. 16, 1947, in Danville, the daughter of Charles and Vonna (Knerr) Rutledge.
She is survived by her mother, Vonna Boughton of Watseka; two brothers, Rollin (Patricia) Boughton of Watseka and Doug (Paula) Rutledge of California; two sisters, Evelyn Boughton Ferry (Larry Herman) of Chicago and Jackie (Art) Rutledge-Woolard of East Peoria; six nephews, Spencer Boughton of Champaign, Collin Boughton of Champaign, Blayne Fouse of Taiwan, Samyul Fouse of Gilman, Seth Kaufmann of Chicago and Mathew Ferry of Chicago; and three nieces, Dusti Kaufmann of Chicago, Ashley Shurpit of Chicago and Jordan Allen of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her father, stepfather and one brother, Randy Rutledge.
Angela was a 1965 graduate of Watseka High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Governors State and retired from the Iroquois County Finance Department. Her hobbies included crafting, sewing and baking. She loved to travel and had traveled to Alaska, Hawaii and Europe. Angela was fun-loving, kind and a generous person to everyone.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka. Robert Lamb will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Please share a memory of Angela at knappfuneralhomes.com.