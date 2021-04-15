CHAMPAIGN — Angelina Tellez was called peacefully home to our Lord Jesus Christ on March 20, 2021.
Angie was born June 13, 1933, in Driscoll, Texas, to Pidad Guiterrez.
Angie previously work as a migrant social worker. Later in life, she owned and operated two successful and popular restaurants.
Her interests included cooking, sewing and needlepoint. Angie was also a devout Christian.
She also devoted her time and energy as a loving mother to her six children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Tellez; and sons, James Gallegos and Daniel Tellez.
Angie is survived by her sons, Kenneth John and Joe Tellez; and daughter, Tamara Workman. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 16 at Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul.