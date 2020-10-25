CHAMPAIGN — Angie Heaton, the beloved daughter of Jim and Susan Kellerman Heaton, passed, in the words of her own song, across “Heaven State Line” on Oct. 6, 2020.
As that same song says, “You’re precious! Come on in!” Jim and Susan, as well as her dear friend, Josh Quirk, were with her as she drew her last breath. Angie was 50 years old. She was the one with the beautiful smile.
Angie was born Angela Sue Heaton on Aug. 22, 1970, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Quincy.
She is survived by her parents; brother, JB, and his wife, Katie Kostbade Heaton; beloved nieces and nephew, Ainsley, Clare and William; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Toni Heaton and Kenneth and Angelina Kellerman, and her aunt, Polli Heaton Reische.
She leaves behind hundreds of friends and thousands of fans of her music.
Angie graduated from St. Mary School in Mount Sterling in 1984 and Brown County High School in 1988, after which she enrolled at the University of Missouri. Later, she earned an associate degree from Parkland College in Champaign. She subsequently furthered her education at Parkland and became a nationally licensed massage therapist.
Music was central to Angie’s life, and she had many friends in the music world. She worked for 17 years at Parasol Records in Champaign while developing her skills as a drummer, guitarist and songwriter, working with several bands and as a solo act. Humor was always a central part of her performance. She made several music CDs and singles, and her music is available on numerous internet sites. Angie was also the author of a children’s (and grown-ups) book, “OK the Snail.”
She worked the past few years as a nanny for two young boys and cared for them as if they were her own. She became a member of their family. She told the parents almost every day, “Thanks for giving me the best job in the world!”
Sobriety was Angie’s most treasured and important work on this earth. By the grace of her higher power and her friends in a well-known 12-step program, Angie remained sober for more than 23 years and helped many others to achieve and maintain sobriety.
Angie lived in Champaign until early June, when she moved into the home of her parents in Chicago to be close to Northwestern Hospital, where she was treated for cancer. On Aug. 19, Angie chose to be under the care of JourneyCare Hospice in her parents’ home, where she remained until her death.
Angie is deeply missed by her family and friends. She wrote a song that says “I’ve got a God-shaped hole in my soul.” We have an Angie-shaped hole in our souls and hearts.
Donations in Angie’s memory may be made to her favorite charity, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, at dailybreadsoupkitchen.com or at P.O. Box 648, Champaign, IL 61824-0648, or to Brown County Against Cancer, P.O. Box 68, Mount Sterling, IL 62353.
If Angie were here looking over my shoulder, she would say “Write in there, ‘don’t forget your mammogram!’”
A memorial/celebration of life will be held sometime next year in Champaign.