TUSCOLA — Anita Fern Yutzy, 89, of Tuscola passed away at 12:27 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Tuscola Township Cemetery. No visitation will be held.
Anita was born on Nov. 9, 1931, in Murdock, the daughter of Lewis and Esta Hays Gray. She married Solomon Noah Yutzy. He preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 1987.
Survivors include her nieces, Margie Stevens of Villa Grove and Dorothy Feeler of Tuscola; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Voyles Hays; a brother; and a sister, Lois Wilson.
She was a homemaker and member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ. Anita loved participating in the activities at the nursing home; she especially enjoyed playing bingo.
Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Health Care Center activity fund or Tuscola United Church of Christ.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tuscola Health Care Center for taking such good care of Anita over the past eight years.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.