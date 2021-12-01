CHAMPAIGN — Anita R. Millar, 94, passed away peacefully at home Saturday (Nov. 27, 2021).
Anita was born Jan. 25, 1927, in New York City, N.Y., the daughter of Else and Max Rosenberg. She married George Elliott Millar on Feb. 20, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York City. He preceded her in death on June 24, 1995.
Survivors include five children, Michael Mark (Carol) of Torrance, Calif., Kevin John (Lindel) of Phoenix, Ariz., Anne Nichole Hoefflin (James) of Delafield, Wis., George Patrick (Katherine) of Ashburn, Va., and Richard Hoyt of Champaign; and nine wonderful grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Hoyt; three nieces of Phoenix; and her extended family Pablo Cardona and his three children and six grandchildren of Waukesha, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and dear surrogate daughter, Genell Cardona.
Anita graduated from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa., in 1948 with a degree in economics and political science. While there, she was a member of the Alpha Phi social fraternity and Delta Phi Alpha National German Honor Society. She worked for many years with her father, who was a freight forwarder and custom house broker in New York City. In addition, she also worked as an administrative assistant to the director of Mary Lester Fabrics in Milwaukee, Wis.; as an agent for Massachusetts Mutual and, upon moving to Champaign, worked in the Graduate College of the University of Illinois, the Committee on Institutional Cooperation, and the WYSE (Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering) program in the College of Engineering.
Anita was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Parish and was very active in a variety of capacities in the Provena Covenant Auxiliary. Her interests included her nine grandchildren, reading and theater. But, above all, Anita was a mother and friend to all she met along the way.
Her faith and her marriage were her foundations, her children and grandchildren were her lifeblood, and her ability to bring people in was her gift. Over the years, many people called her Mom and Grandma. Her caring and commitment show in all of her enduring relationships.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Parish, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. A funeral Mass for Anita R. Millar will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Monsignor Deptula will officiate. Masks will be required at both events please. Thank-you in advance for your support.
As an alternative to the in-person Mass, a livestream will be broadcast starting at 10:30 a.m. at youtu.be/AUzendbCmY4.
Memorials are suggested to St. Matthew Catholic Parish, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center or donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.