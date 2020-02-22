ST. JOSEPH — Ann Arvilla "Villie" Bauman, 94, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Ann was born in Stanton Township on July 25, 1925, to Earnest and Joyce (Anderson) Shirley. She married Guy Bauman Jr. on Nov. 16, 1949, in St. Joseph. Guy preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2013.
Ann is survived by her sister, Alma Joyce "Junie" Palmer, and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Church of Christ, St. Joseph.
Ann worked most of her life, starting at the Harry Gill Co., a meat locker plant near Fourth and University in Champaign, and she retired from Southland Distribution.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. David Barcus will officiate.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.