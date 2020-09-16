RANTOUL — Ann Collins-Sutton, 81, of Rantoul passed away early Tuesday morning (Sept. 15, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Amesbury, Mass., a daughter of James and Annie (Lizay) Broe. She married Earl Collins; he preceded her in death. She later married William Sutton; he also preceded her in death.
She is survived by five children, Deborah (Jeffrey) Shaffer of Rantoul, Mike (Jean) Moreland of Rantoul, Beth (Tony) Brown of Rantoul, Heather Yates of Rantoul and William (Rebecca) Sutton of Thomasboro; 14 grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie, Kelsey, Brittany, Tyler, Andrew, Justin, Haleigh, Hunter, Holden, Harper, Stephen, Jonathon, Charles; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joanne; a daughter, Ann; and a great-grandson, Jimmy.
Ann was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her help in the lunchroom punching lunch tickets. She also spent many great years bowling on the league team at Country Tyme Lanes. She was very fond of her bingo. Ann was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.
In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a drive-thru visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.