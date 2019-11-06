SAVOY — Ann Francis Gidding, 72, passed away on Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019).
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Randall Robinson officiating.
Ann was born March 12, 1947, in Danville, the only child of Herbert and Virginia (Thomas) Francis. She attended Roselawn Grade School and graduated from Danville High School in 1965. She attended Indiana State University for two years.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Gidding; a son, Stephen (Veronica) Hunt of Katy, Texas; and a granddaughter, Izabella Hunt of Katy. In 2005, she re-connected with her friend, Curt from Danville High School. They were married on June 18, 2005; he survives. Curt was the love of her life. She is also survived by two stepsons, Jack (Janet) Gidding of Aurora and Greg (Danielle) Gidding of Zebulon, N.C.; and eight stepgrandchildren.
She lived in Houston for many years and moved back to Champaign in 1998. She worked as a cashier at Carle Clinic until her retirement in 2011. As an only child, Ann had many friends who were the sister she never had. When you became Ann’s friend, you were her friend for life.
She was a volunteer in the Carle Foundation Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Champaign and attended St. James Methodist Church in Danville.
Ann fought a five-year battle with her sarcoma cancer.
Messages and memories may be offered online at www.KrugerCoanPape.com, or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page. Donations may be made in Ann’s name to Carle Hospice, First United Methodist Church or St. James Methodist Church.