ROBERTS — Ann Marie Hethke, 79, of Rantoul, formerly of Roberts, passed away at 4:40 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Country Health Nursing Home, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Roberts, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Lyman Cemetery, Roberts. Visitation will be one hour before the service, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is handling arrangements.
Ann was born July 27, 1941, in Glidden, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Jesse Marie Warning Johnson. She married Alvin W. Hethke on Aug. 8, 1959, in Glidden. He survives.
Along with her husband, Alvin, she is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Mark) Richardson of Penfield; a granddaughter, Jessica (Jordy) Vela; and two great-grandchildren, Emberlyn and Liam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Ann was a bookkeeper for Hicks Gas in Roberts until her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Roberts.
Ann enjoyed camping, traveling, reading and vacationing with her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.