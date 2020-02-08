Ann Johnson Feb 8, 2020 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIBSON CITY — Ann Johnson, 86, of Gibson CIty died Friday (Feb. 7, 2020). Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois Route 47, Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers