CHARLESTON — Edith Ann Jones, age 81, of Charleston and formerly of Clinton, passed away at home with loving family at her side on Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020).
Her family will host a celebration of her life on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1100 E. Northline Road, Tuscola. She will be inurned at the VA Cemetery in Danville at a later time.
Memorial gifts may be made to Lincolnland Hospice and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Ann was born Sept. 7, 1938, in Clinton, a daughter of Benjamin and Marcella (Peters) Workman. On April 12, 1958, she married Oscar D. Jones, and he survives.
She is also survived by five children, David (Melissa) Jones of Newton, Michele (Bruce) Ogle of Ashmore, Jeffrey Jones of Charleston, Lisa (Rod) Lewis of Charleston and Marcella (Tom) Pavlovsky of Sierra Vista, Ariz. Ann is also blessed with eight grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Bill Workman and Mike (Cheryl) Workman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded by one grandchild; two brothers, George and John “Jack” Workman; and a sister, Lois Hale.
Ann was formerly employed at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
