PAXTON — Patricia “Ann” Kaiser passed from this world at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Pastor Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home.
Ann was born on March 15, 1932, in Beardstown, to Theodore R. and Margaret E. Wershied Mulligan. She was joined in marriage to Glenn Leroy Kaiser on Nov. 10, 1956, in Beardstown with the Rev. Keith of the First Baptist Church officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn; two sons, Gregory Kaiser of Gibson City and Ted Kaiser of Paxton; daughter, Kim (husband, Jeff) Brown of Paxton; four grandsons, Chad Brown, Josh Brown, Joe Brown and Steven Kaiser; two granddaughters, Cassandra Young and Katelyn Kaiser; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy White of Springfield; cousins, Dr. Fred Wedeking of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Nancy Wedeking, R.N., of Springfield; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Sterling Douglas Stewart Jr.; two sisters, Jachqueline Kelly and Betty Mulligan; one brother, Albert Jean Mulligan; and a favorite aunt, Glady.
She attended schools in Beardstown. Ann began an early career as a nurse’s aide at the old Schmidt Memorial Hospital in Beardstown and hospitals in Jacksonville, Ill., Baltimore, Md., Chicago and Hoopeston, and did private duty at Lawrenceville, Ill.
Ann was a member of the Church of Christ, Paxton. Ann enjoyed life! She was a people person, enjoyed nursing and roller-skating and loved music, traveling, crafts, a good laugh and conversation, but most of all her family!
